Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $145,000.06 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $145,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at $41,568.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 546,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,030,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,005,000 after acquiring an additional 343,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Zuora by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,109,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,144,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Zuora by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,641,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after acquiring an additional 467,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

