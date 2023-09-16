Insider Selling: Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Sells $145,000.06 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 16,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $145,000.06. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,629 shares in the company, valued at $41,568.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Zuora Price Performance
Shares of Zuora stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.12.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.81 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 26.67% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Zuora
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Zuora from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.
About Zuora
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.
