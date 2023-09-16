David Kamenetzky Sells 83,000 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Stock

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) Director David Kamenetzky sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,933 shares in the company, valued at $132,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Kamenetzky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, David Kamenetzky sold 91,832 shares of BARK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $142,339.60.

BARK Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

BARK ( NYSE:BARK ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter. BARK had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BARK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in BARK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in BARK by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BARK from $2.20 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

About BARK

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

