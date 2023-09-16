Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $115,561.99 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
