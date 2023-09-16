Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Insider Sells $115,561.99 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $61.44 and a one year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.05.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

