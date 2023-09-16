Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $425,963.59 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $425,963.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,051,199.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elastic Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Elastic stock opened at $78.31 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ESTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Elastic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,634,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,727,000 after acquiring an additional 157,301 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,689,000 after acquiring an additional 702,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,712,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,829,000 after purchasing an additional 146,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elastic
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.