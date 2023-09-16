StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $73.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.47. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $51.85 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $871.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.61 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 43.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $177,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,910 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

