Insider Selling: agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CAO Sells 26,250 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $488,512.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

agilon health Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:AGL opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.19. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AGL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on agilon health from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in agilon health by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after buying an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after buying an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after buying an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in agilon health by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,203,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,621,000 after buying an additional 2,159,835 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

