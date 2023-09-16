OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.47. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
