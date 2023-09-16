Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $24.60.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 43.44% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $32.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

