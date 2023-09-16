Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 1.3 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 26.8% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 78,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 4.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

