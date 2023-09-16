Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.0 %

HZNP opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day moving average of $106.29. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $115.70.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,440,000 after purchasing an additional 245,610 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 34.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

See Also

