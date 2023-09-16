Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 5.1 %

LARK stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Ball bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $29,794.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,432 shares of company stock worth $52,507. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,521,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

