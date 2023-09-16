Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.