Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTFree Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPTGet Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

