Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEPT opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($0.80). Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 130.06% and a negative return on equity of 263.45%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
