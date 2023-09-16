The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Performance
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
About The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
