The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 10.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

