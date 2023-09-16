Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KHC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

