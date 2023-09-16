Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Sells $655,360.20 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $655,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Appian Price Performance
Shares of APPN opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.64. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Appian
Appian Company Profile
Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Appian
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.