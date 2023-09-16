Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) CFO Sells $655,360.20 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Matheos sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $655,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Appian Price Performance

Shares of APPN opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.64. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 112.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Appian

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after acquiring an additional 489,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,933,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,651,000 after purchasing an additional 208,857 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Appian by 25.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,882,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,589,000 after purchasing an additional 380,770 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Appian by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,806,000 after purchasing an additional 128,168 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.67.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

