First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Major Shareholder Sells $501,800.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,183,100 shares in the company, valued at $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $262.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FIBK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the second quarter valued at about $54,700,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 39.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 221.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.