Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) EVP Sells $678,445.04 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $575.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $510.09 and its 200 day moving average is $435.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $546.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

