Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) CAO Sells $1,210,083.00 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 99,350 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $1,210,083.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 197,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rakhi Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, September 5th, Rakhi Kumar sold 1,724 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $20,688.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Rakhi Kumar sold 336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $4,032.00.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Rakhi Kumar sold 3,681 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Rakhi Kumar sold 535 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $6,420.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Rakhi Kumar sold 100 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.49 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 73.68% and a negative net margin of 1,233.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 402.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $88,773,000. Patient Square Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $54,539,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 129.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Roivant Sciences by 566.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,777,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROIV

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.