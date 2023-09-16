Insider Selling: Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) CEO Sells $589,975.68 in Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Casalena sold 18,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $589,975.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,360,879 shares in the company, valued at $136,757,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Casalena also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Squarespace alerts:

On Friday, September 8th, Anthony Casalena sold 14,688 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $473,981.76.

On Monday, August 28th, Anthony Casalena sold 30,910 shares of Squarespace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $899,790.10.

On Friday, August 25th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,220 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $1,227,335.40.

On Monday, August 14th, Anthony Casalena sold 32,998 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,025,247.86.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Anthony Casalena sold 52,546 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $1,727,712.48.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Anthony Casalena sold 42,036 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,669.32.

On Thursday, July 6th, Anthony Casalena sold 57,483 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $1,771,051.23.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Anthony Casalena sold 37,515 shares of Squarespace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $1,122,073.65.

Squarespace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $247.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.34 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Squarespace from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQSP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Squarespace

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 93.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Squarespace by 317.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Squarespace by 953.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 441,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 399,710 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Squarespace by 44.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.