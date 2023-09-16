Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ WIRE opened at $172.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.33. Encore Wire has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.