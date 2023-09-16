Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE
Encore Wire Trading Down 1.2 %
Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.60 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Encore Wire Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,290,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Encore Wire
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.