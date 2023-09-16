Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Washington Federal has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Washington Federal will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Federal Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Washington Federal

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

