Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TWNK. Stephens downgraded Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.03.

Hostess Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $33.74.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $957,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,463,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 773,528 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 86,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 701.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

