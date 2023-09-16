Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) CEO Sells $748,400.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.84, for a total value of $748,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 997,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,670,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Virginia Drosos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

On Tuesday, August 15th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $770,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $702,600.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SIG opened at $76.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.80. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,935,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 40.2% in the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,026,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,500 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. Bank of America upped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIG

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.