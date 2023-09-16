Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Get Oracle alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,949,837 shares of company stock worth $482,142,887 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.