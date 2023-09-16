Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $135.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $123.06.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.95. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $312.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.10, for a total value of $215,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $141,039,652,654.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,949,837 shares of company stock valued at $482,142,887 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,963 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

