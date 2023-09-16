Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

Shares of Green Plains Partners stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The firm has a market cap of $320.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. Green Plains Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 14,458.89% and a net margin of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 110.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

