Dale Andres Acquires 50,000 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) President Dale Andres bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 350,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,936.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gatos Silver Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $6.00 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $414.96 million, a P/E ratio of -99.98 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Gatos Silver by 31.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,702,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,305,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 3,449,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after buying an additional 576,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 22.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,582,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 481,897 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,054,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 608,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gatos Silver



Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

