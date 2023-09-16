Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells $257,000.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aaron Levie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

