Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CEO Sells $257,000.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aaron Levie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 29th, Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $292,000.00.
BOX Stock Performance
NYSE:BOX opened at $25.01 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a P/E/G ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BOX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 102.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BOX Company Profile
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
