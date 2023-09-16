Insider Buying: AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Director Purchases $254,500.00 in Stock

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) Director Jamil A. Tahir purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.09 per share, for a total transaction of $254,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AudioEye Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AudioEye stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.08. AudioEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 66.49% and a negative net margin of 26.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on AudioEye from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of AudioEye

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 86.4% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 16.0% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 101,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

