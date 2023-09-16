Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CRO Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $240,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 176,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,463,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Michael Walters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Sean Michael Walters sold 7,812 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $781,278.12.

Datadog Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $94.55 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $118.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1,666.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after buying an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Articles

