Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CAO Sells $234,362.44 in Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) CAO Jason Waldron sold 12,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $234,362.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,488.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Waldron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Jason Waldron sold 9,714 shares of Liberty Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $189,034.44.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,223,000 after buying an additional 558,921 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBTYA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.77.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

