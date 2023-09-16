Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Sells $227,938.10 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $56.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

