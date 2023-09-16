Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Director Sells $227,938.10 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $227,938.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance
PLAY opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 2.01.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $542.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLAY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.