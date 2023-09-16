First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. First Savings Financial Group has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 9.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSFG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

