Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Up 4.6 %
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
