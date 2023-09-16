Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 420.78% and a negative net margin of 169.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energy Focus Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EFOI Free Report ) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.