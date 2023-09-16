StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

