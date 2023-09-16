Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.18.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI
About Yunhong CTI
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
