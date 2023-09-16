Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.95. Yunhong CTI has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

About Yunhong CTI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yunhong CTI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yunhong CTI by 19.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

