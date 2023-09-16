Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Siebert Financial from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIEB opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Siebert Financial has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $89.06 million and a PE ratio of 18.75.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Siebert Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

