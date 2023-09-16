Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of PROV opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Provident Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

