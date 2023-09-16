ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $3,248,529.20 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 556,255 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $3,248,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,990,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,160.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
ChargePoint Trading Down 7.1 %
Shares of CHPT stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
