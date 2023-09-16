ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CFO Sells $3,248,529.20 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 556,255 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $3,248,529.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,990,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,622,160.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ChargePoint Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.62.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChargePoint

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ChargePoint

About ChargePoint

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.