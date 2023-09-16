TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.62.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $28.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 283.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,887,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,087,000 after buying an additional 2,873,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after buying an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

