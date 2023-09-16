Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Research Coverage Started at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BYND. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Price Performance

Shares of BYND opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.17. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $22.87.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $102.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 47.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 33,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club, convenience, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.