Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an underperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $274.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average of $220.11. Tesla has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.13, for a total value of $2,552,865.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,249,350.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

