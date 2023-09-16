Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $47.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $33.45 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 154.56% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sealed Air news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 705.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,388,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 53,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

