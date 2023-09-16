Bowlero’s (BOWL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowlero’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bowlero from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Bowlero from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Bowlero from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.75.

BOWL stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.23. Bowlero has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

In related news, Director John Alan Young purchased 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bowlero news, Director John Alan Young acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $50,274.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,319.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Lavan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $99,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,261.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bowlero by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

