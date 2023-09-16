McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKC. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.73.

NYSE:MKC opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.23%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $234,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,875.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

