Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $264.11.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $212.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hershey has a 1-year low of $206.69 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.82 and its 200-day moving average is $245.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 30,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.14, for a total value of $8,061,218.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,083,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,965,010.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,999,057.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $20,782,032 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Hershey by 97,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hershey by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

