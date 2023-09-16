TD Cowen Begins Coverage on Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Utz Brands Stock Down 1.8 %

UTZ stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,433.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $13.61 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $362.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.59 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,300.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 696.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 915,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 610,455 shares in the last quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $9,294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 597.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 470,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 687.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 415,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

