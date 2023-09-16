Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 8.9 %
NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). Research analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with head and neck cancer.
