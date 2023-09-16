Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $22.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $264.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.47 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is 113.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westlake Chemical Partners

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,498 shares of company stock worth $373,427.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners during the first quarter worth about $438,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

