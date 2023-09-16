Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.26.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Path will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

About Bio-Path

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

